Two arrested after hit and run leaves jogger fighting for life

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a hit and run left a jogger in a ‘critical’ condition in hospital. The man, in his 50s, was struck by a van in Norris Green, Liverpool, at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

The silver transit van was travelling along Utting Avenue East, after coming off the Broadway roundabout, and failed to stop following the collision. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for witnesses and later spotted the vehicle parked up at the junction of nearby Hollingbourne Place and Hollingbourne Road.

A 24-year-old man from Norris Green and a 44-year-old woman from Westvale in Kirkby have been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. They have been taken to a police station where they will be interviewed by detectives.

Paramedics attended the scene of the hit and run on Sunday evening and the man, who is believed to have been out jogging when the collision occurred, was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical. The area was cordoned off whilst forensic examinations were carried out.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who has CCTV or doorbell footage that captured the incident to come forward, they are particularly interested in talking to any motorists who were in the area who may have dashcam footage of the incident.