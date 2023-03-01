Two arrested after mass brawl in Liverpool gym put man in hospital

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after the fight at the Everlast Gym in Aintree.

Two men have been arrested following a fight at an Aintree gym, which left a young man in hospital with head injuries.

Part of the brawl at the Everlast Gym on Ormskirk Road was filmed and shared on social media, showing two pairs of men throwing punches at one another, amongst the gym equipment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Merseyside Police were called out to the incident at around 10.25am on Tuesday, 28 February. Officers said a man in his 20s went to hospital with a head injury and his since been discharged.

Two men, a 23-year-old year from Maghull and a 27-year-old from Bootle, were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault. They are still in police custody for questioning.

Merseyside Police are asking for anyone with information or footage to come forward. A spokesperson said: “CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out, and anyone with any information, mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

Advertisement

Advertisement