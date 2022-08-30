Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two bailed in Ashley Dale murder investigation: LiverpoolWorld news bulletin

Two suspects bailed in Ashley Dale murder investigation, people rescued from a faulty rollercoaster and Strictly’s Shirley Ballas to open Alder Hey garden.

By Emily Bonner
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:19 pm

🚨 Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan have released two people on bail and are continuing to appeal for information. The 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, have now been conditionally bailed to a later date pending further inquiries.

🎢 Nineteen people had to be rescued at Southport Pleasureland over the Bank Holiday weekend, when a rollercoaster got stuck mid-ride. One girl sustained a head injury and lost consciousness when the Rocket Coaster stopped abruptly due to a fault on Saturday. A spokesman has apologised for the incident.

🌼 Strictly Head Judge Shirley Ballas will open a special 'Urban Foraging Station' at Alder Hey Children's Hospital after it was showcased at the Chelsea Flower Show. The garden has been designed to support children's mental and physical health.

Ashley DalePeopleLiverpoolSpokesman