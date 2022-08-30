Two bailed in Ashley Dale murder investigation: LiverpoolWorld news bulletin
Two suspects bailed in Ashley Dale murder investigation, people rescued from a faulty rollercoaster and Strictly’s Shirley Ballas to open Alder Hey garden.
🚨 Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan have released two people on bail and are continuing to appeal for information. The 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, have now been conditionally bailed to a later date pending further inquiries.
🎢 Nineteen people had to be rescued at Southport Pleasureland over the Bank Holiday weekend, when a rollercoaster got stuck mid-ride. One girl sustained a head injury and lost consciousness when the Rocket Coaster stopped abruptly due to a fault on Saturday. A spokesman has apologised for the incident.
🌼 Strictly Head Judge Shirley Ballas will open a special 'Urban Foraging Station' at Alder Hey Children's Hospital after it was showcased at the Chelsea Flower Show. The garden has been designed to support children's mental and physical health.