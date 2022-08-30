Two bailed in Ashley Dale murder investigation: LiverpoolWorld news bulletin

Two suspects bailed in Ashley Dale murder investigation, people rescued from a faulty rollercoaster and Strictly’s Shirley Ballas to open Alder Hey garden.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🚨 Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan have released two people on bail and are continuing to appeal for information. The 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Liverpool, have now been conditionally bailed to a later date pending further inquiries.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🎢 Nineteen people had to be rescued at Southport Pleasureland over the Bank Holiday weekend, when a rollercoaster got stuck mid-ride. One girl sustained a head injury and lost consciousness when the Rocket Coaster stopped abruptly due to a fault on Saturday. A spokesman has apologised for the incident.