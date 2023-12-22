Two charged after 40-year-old woman dies from dog attack

Marie Stevens died in her home weeks after being discharged from hospital following the attack.

Two people have been charged following the death of Marie Stevens.

Marie, aged 40, was attacked by two Rottweiler dogs on Park Lane West on Friday, August 18. It came after Stevens ‘tried to stroke’ the two dogs, who were both on a lead. The owners, a man and woman, tried to stop the attack.

The man removed the dogs whilst the other owner remained with the victim until the emergency services arrived. She was rushed to hospital and later discharged. However on Sunday, September 3, Merseyside Police were called by the ambulance service to her home on Holden Road in Brighton-le-Sands after she had collapsed and died.

On Friday, police confirmed that Brian Walshe, 41, of The Marian Way in Netherton, and Rachel Walshe, 69, of Grosvenor Close in Netherton, have both been charged with being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

They are both due to appear at South Sefton Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, January 31 2024. Police confirmed the dogs involved in the incident were seized by officers and remain in secure kennels.

In September, Merseyside Police have confirmed Ms Stevens was found dead at her home in Brighton-le-Sands almost three weeks on from the attack on September 3. A spokesperson for the force said at the time: “We can confirm a woman who was injured in a dog attack in Netherton last month has sadly died.

“At around 5.45pm on Friday 18 August it was reported Marie Stevens, 40, was bitten on the legs and arms by two Rottweiler dogs on Park Lane West. Police officers gave Ms Stevens first aid until an ambulance arrived and took her to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged.

“A 41-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Netherton were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. Both suspects were later bailed with conditions.