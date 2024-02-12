Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man and a woman have been charged after an eight-year-old was bitten by an XL Bully dog in Bootle on Saturday (February 10).

The attack occurred near Wadham Road, while the child was playing outside. He was bitten on the head by the dog and sustained 'serious head injuries' as a result. He continues to receive treatment in hospital, and Merseyside Police say he is in a 'serious but stable condition'.

Police officers seized the dog – an XL Bully – which was humanely destroyed on Saturday with the agreement of the owner.

Amanda Young, 49, and Lewis Young, 30, both of Wadham Road in Bootle, have been charged with being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury. They have been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday, February 12. They are not related to the victim.