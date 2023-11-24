Two homes hit in ‘despicable’ petrol bomb attacks

Detectives believe the two incidents are linked but that the arsonists targeted the wrong addresses.

Merseyside Police are investigating a pair of petrol bomb attacks in Wirral on Thursday night that set two homes on fire - one in Tranmere and the other in Higher Bebington.

Detectives believe the two incidents are linked but that the arsonists targeted the wrong addresses. Two males on electric bikes were captured on CCTV riding away from one of the attacks.

Emergency services were called to a home on Tower Hill just before 10.40pm, to reports of a petrol bomb being thrown at the address and gutters being set on fire. The flames extinguished before the arrival of Merseyside Fire and Rescue and no injuries were caused.

Just after midnight, emergency services were also called to a home on Rosalind Avenue, where a second petrol bomb had been thrown. CCTV footage from the area showed that a man was potentially injured during the incident. Officers are currently searching for him and two male suspects on electric bikes who were seen riding away from the incident on Tower Hill.

Detective Inspector Emma Kerrigan said: “We believe that the incident in Tower Hill and Rosalind Avenue were a case of mistaken identity, and the occupants are being supported by officers as we look to find who was responsible.

A general view of Rosalind Avenue in Bebington. Image: Google Street View

"At present we believe these incidents are linked and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour last night or has CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist our enquiries.

