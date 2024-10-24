Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Liverpool venues have been celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony honouring the best attractions of 2024.

The Remarkable Venue Awards crowned the most impressive museums, attractions and experiences of the year, during a sparkling event at the London Transport Museum on Tuesday (October 22).

Organised by online booking platform Tigets, nominees were selected based on millions of customer reviews, highlighting their excellence in service and experience, and the five final winners were chosen by votes from the public.

Among the winners were two impressive venues in Liverpool, with Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium awarded Best UK Landmark, and The Beatles Story crowned Best UK Museum.

The Beatles Story, located on the historic Royal Albert Dock, takes visitors on an immersive journey through the life and legacy of Liverpool’s most famous band. It's win as Best Museum celebrates its lasting impact on fans from all over the world, with the venue’s general manager Mary Chadwick describing the award as a “tremendous achievement.”

Meanwhile, Anfield Stadium, which has hosted countless unforgettable moments in football history, as well as some of the biggest pop stars in the world. was named Best Landmark. The home of the Reds continues to be a pilgrimage site for sports enthusiasts, with almost 400,000 visitors taking part in its stadium tour last year.

The evening also highlighted other impressive winners, across five different categories. They are as follows:

Best Activity : Abba Voyage, London

Abba Voyage, London Best Family Experience: Evan Evans Transfer for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter

Evan Evans Transfer for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter Best Museum: The Beatles Story, Liverpool

The Beatles Story, Liverpool Best Landmark: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool Best Hidden Gem : Game of Thrones Studio Tour

