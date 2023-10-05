Two Liverpool nurseries win big at the Nursery World Awards 2023
The Nursery World Awards celebrate the people involved in early years childcare.
Two Liverpool early years businesses have been named among the best in the UK at The Nursery World Awards 2023.
More than 530 people from across the early years sector attended the awards ceremony at The Brewery in London, to celebrate the achievements of nurseries, childminders, daycares and more.
Archfield House Nursery in Bristol took the Nursery of the Year award, however, EsSENtial Early Years, Wirral, was also highly commended for the top title. Two other awards were scooped by Liverpool nurseries.
Bonnie Bear Day Care was handed the Business Development Award after working with 131 local families. The Walton nursery was created by Hayley and Charlie Murtagh after the unexpected death of their daughter, Bonnie, in 2020. After welcoming a son, the pair spent their maternity leave transforming a former pub into a welcoming setting for children. The business continues to thrive and even has a waiting list pending the recruitment of additional staff.
SIL was awarded the Early Years Emotional Health and Wellbeing Award, developed with the aim of providing early years practitioners with holistic knowledge that will equip them to support the emotional health and wellbeing of the children, families and staff they work with. The training programme was funded by the Public Health Department at Liverpool City Council in response to the pandemic, when the emotional health and wellbeing of children and families in the early years was prioritised within the city.