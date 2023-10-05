Two Liverpool nurseries win big at the Nursery World Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Liverpool early years businesses have been named among the best in the UK at The Nursery World Awards 2023.

More than 530 people from across the early years sector attended the awards ceremony at The Brewery in London, to celebrate the achievements of nurseries, childminders, daycares and more.

Archfield House Nursery in Bristol took the Nursery of the Year award, however, EsSENtial Early Years, Wirral, was also highly commended for the top title. Two other awards were scooped by Liverpool nurseries.

Liverpool award winners

Bonnie Bear Day Care was handed the Business Development Award after working with 131 local families. The Walton nursery was created by Hayley and Charlie Murtagh after the unexpected death of their daughter, Bonnie, in 2020. After welcoming a son, the pair spent their maternity leave transforming a former pub into a welcoming setting for children. The business continues to thrive and even has a waiting list pending the recruitment of additional staff.