The two boys are said to have assaulted a Just Eat rider.

Merseyside Police have charged two teenagers who are accused of stealing electric bikes in January.

A 15-year-old from Lathom, Lancashire and a 15 year-old from Kirkby, have both been charged in connection with a robbery involving bikes belonging to Just Eat delivery riders on Jennifer Avenue in Kirkdale and Richard Kelly Drive in Liverpool, both on 16 January 16 this year.

The second teenager has also been charged with possession of cannabis.

Police received a report on Sunday, January 16, that a delivery rider was approached by two males, who then proceeded to assault the individual and steal his bike.

The police later found the bicycle in Fazakerley.

Both teens will appear in court on October 25.