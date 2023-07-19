Two Liverpool venues named most beautiful buildings in the world

The iconic monuments are recognised across the world for their beauty.

Two Liverpool venues have been named as some of the most beautiful buildings in the world at the 2023 International Beautiful Buildings Awards.

The prestigious awards ceremony took place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, with trophies presented to winners from all around the globe. The honours recognise structures that make a positive contribution to the built and visual environment – as well as incorporating other eco benefits such as recycling, reusing, traditional skills, reduced emissions and more.

Royal Albert Dock won big, taking home a Green Apple Environment Award for Beautiful Buildings, winning Gold place in the Mixed Use Buildings category. Constructed in 1846, the dock became the first structure in Britain to be built from cast iron, brick and stone, with no structural wood.

In 1952, the dock was granted Grade I listed building status and is now the largest single collection of Grade I listed buildings anywhere in the UK.

The Royal Liver Building also bagged a trophy, winning Bronze in the Refubirshment category, following extensive works. The Grade I listed building is one of Liverpool’s most iconic monuments and major refurbishments have restored many of its previously unused spaces.

Other North West winners include The Corn Exchange in Manchester and Central Square in Leeds.

Take a look at Liverpool’s winners, and the features that make them so special.

