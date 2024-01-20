More then 100 mobile phones were reported stolen by thieves targeting gig-goers from Glasgow to Birmingham.

Two men have been arrested in Liverpool after over 100 mobile phones were reported stolen by thieves targeting concertgoers across the county.

In recent weeks there have been increased reports in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow of gig-goers having their mobile phones stolen, with over 100 reported to police forces.

Following intelligence that two of the suspects were in the Liverpool area, Merseyside Police officers caught sight of a vehicle linked to the alleged thieves as it had been driven into the Blundell Street McDonald's car park in the city centre.

Officers arrested a 37 year old man from Dagenham and a 24-year-old man of no fixed abode on suspicion of theft. The vehicle was searched and cash, mobile phones, sim cards, sim card removers and phone cases were seized.

Liverpool city centre inspector Jack Woodward said: "It has been reported that people attending recent concerts at venues in the UK have been targeted by a group of thieves and had their mobile phones stolen.

"We received intelligence that two of the suspects were in the Liverpool area last night and in response set up a policing operation. Thanks to the quick-thinking of officers, two men have now been arrested and suspected stolen mobile phones seized.

"To target concertgoers in this way, while they are trying to enjoy their evening, is completely unacceptable and can be extremely distressing for the victim.