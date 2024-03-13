Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

🚨 Two men have been charged with the murder of Nyle Corrigan, who was shot in Stockbridge Village in November 2020. Jamie Coggins, 27, of The Spinney, Stockbridge Village and Connor Smith, 26, of Midway Road, Huyton, have been charged with murder and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

🗺️ A blueprint to further reduce serious violence in Liverpool has been launched. Plans include doing more to support parents to mitigate the risk of their children experiencing serious violence, reviewing and updating resources for schools, training more youth workers through apprenticeships, improving drug treatment pathways, and breaking drug supply chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad