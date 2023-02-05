Two men killed in motorway collision with HGV near Kirkby

The lorry driver stopped at the scene and a police investigation is underway.

Junction 6, M57, Kirkby. Image: Google Street View

Two men have been killed after their car collided with a HGV lorry on the M57 motorway near Kirkby.

Emergency services attended the crash on the southbound carriageway on Friday night but the driver and passenger, both in their 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been formally identified.

A third man who was in the car, also in his 20s and from the Kirkby area, was injured during the crash near junction 6. He is currently being treated in hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the families of the two men who tragically died and the third man seriously injured.