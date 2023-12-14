Merseyside Police are appealing to anyone with information, particularly taxi or food delivery drivers.

Two men are in hospital after being shot near Everton Park.

At around 10.30pm last night (Wednesday, December 13) an 18-year-old man self-presented at hospital with gunshot wound injuries to his legs.

The man is believed to have been in the area of Netherfield Road, adjacent to Everton Park, at the time of the incident.

Armed police attended the scene and found a second man, aged 24, also with gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to hospital.

Both men remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a police investigation is currently underway, with forensic enquiries being carried out in the local area.

Detective inspector at Merseyside Police, Pete McCullough, said: "Enquiries remain ongoing to understand what has taken place.

"We know that two males received gunshot injuries to the legs and we believe that the two incidents are linked. CCTV and forensic enquiries are currently being carried out so we can better understand the sequence of events.

"Netherfield Road is often used as a route into the city centre and we would be keen to hear from any taxi or delivery drivers who were in that area between 10pm-10.30pm last night who think they captured something on their dashcam. Similarly we would ask anyone who thinks they saw or heard anything suspicious in that area to contact us."

He continued: "The brazen use of firearms on the streets of Merseyside is not acceptable and we remain committed to finding the person or people for committing such reckless acts. We would ask our communities to support us in our investigation by telling us what they know so we can take positive action."