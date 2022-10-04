A 17-year-old boy was fatally injured in a crash involving a car and two motorbikes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two men from the St Helens area have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a road crash on Tuesday morning.

At around 12:30am, a car collided with two motorbikes at the junction of Park Road and Boardmans Lane, in Blackbrook.

The junction of Park Road and Boardmans Lane, St Helens. Image: Google street view

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were also seriously injured and have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They are both currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

Advertisement

An investigation is underway and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

There are road closures while the incident is being dealt with and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place. We are reviewing CCTV and appealing for anyone who was in the area of Boardmans Lane and Park Road in the early hours to contact us.

“Anyone who believes they have captured something significant on their dash cam or mobile phone is also asked to get in touch as they may have information which is vital to the investigation.”

How to contact police