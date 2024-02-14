Two people arrested after man shot near Netherton school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been arrested by Merseyside Police after a man was shot in the leg near a Netherton primary school last month. The men were taken into custody after a police raid unearthed a quantity of suspected cocaine at a property in Walton, Liverpool.

On Friday, 5 January, emergency services responded to reports of gunshots on Harrops Croft and cordoned of an area of land close to Grange Primary School. Police later traced a 26-year-old man who had been hit in the leg. Officers have now re-arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

A 30-year-old man from Anfield has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 24-year-old man from Litherland has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Atkinson said: “Although we have made two arrests, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.