Two people arrested after man shot near Netherton school

Two men have been arrested on suspected firearms and drugs crimes.
Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:08 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 16:08 GMT
Two people have been arrested by Merseyside Police after a man was shot in the leg near a Netherton primary school last month. The men were taken into custody after a police raid unearthed a quantity of suspected cocaine at a property in Walton, Liverpool.

On Friday, 5 January, emergency services responded to reports of gunshots on Harrops Croft and cordoned of an area of land close to Grange Primary School. Police later traced a 26-year-old man who had been hit in the leg. Officers have now re-arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

A 30-year-old man from Anfield has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 24-year-old man from Litherland has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Atkinson said: “Although we have made two arrests, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any information which could help us with our enquiries to please contact us. Likewise, any motorists who were in the area that may have captured the incident on dashcam footage then please get in touch.”

