Two people charged after man shot near Netherton primary school
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two people have been charged by Merseyside Police after a man was shot in the leg near a Netherton primary school last month. The men were arrested on Tuesday after a police raid at a property in Walton, Liverpool.
On Friday, 5 January, emergency services responded to reports of gunshots on Harrops Croft and cordoned off an area of land close to Grange Primary School. Police later traced a 26-year-old man who had been hit in the leg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers have now charged two men in connection with the shooting.
- Joel Hastings, 30, of Andrew Street, Walton, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so; and conspiracy to cause GBH with intent.
- Daniel Howells, 24, of Field Lane, Litherland, was charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent.
Both men will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Thursday 15 February. Detective Chief Inspector Phil Atkinson said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or doorbell footage, or any information which could help us with our enquiries to please contact us. Likewise, any motorists who were in the area that may have captured the incident on dashcam footage then please get in touch.”