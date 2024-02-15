Two people charged after man shot near Netherton primary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been charged by Merseyside Police after a man was shot in the leg near a Netherton primary school last month. The men were arrested on Tuesday after a police raid at a property in Walton, Liverpool.

On Friday, 5 January, emergency services responded to reports of gunshots on Harrops Croft and cordoned off an area of land close to Grange Primary School. Police later traced a 26-year-old man who had been hit in the leg.

Officers have now charged two men in connection with the shooting.

Joel Hastings, 30, of Andrew Street, Walton, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so; and conspiracy to cause GBH with intent.

Daniel Howells, 24, of Field Lane, Litherland, was charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent.