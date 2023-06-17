Police said up to 100 youths were in the area at the time of the attack.

Two schoolboys have been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in the legs and arm in an attack at a Wirral beauty spot on Friday night.

The victim is in a stable condition in hospital after being assaulted by a group of boys on Cubbins Green, Caldy, at around 7.10pm. Police said up to 100 youths were in the area at the time of the attack.

CCTV footage and videos of the incident show the victim was assaulted by three males, one who was carrying a knife. The suspects left Cubbins Greens after the incident.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 from Moreton and Liscard have been arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been taken to a police station in Merseyside and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul McVeigh said: “Although we have made two arrests our officers are still searching for a teenage boy who was involved in the attack. Officers who were at the scene last night saw up to a 100 youths in the area who could have seen the attack. If you were on Cubbins Green and saw the incident or have captured the attack on your phone please contact police immediately.”

Anti-social behaviour: A Dispersal Zone is also in place in West Kirby in response to an increase in reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour in the area. The order runs from Saturday afternoon and will last for 48 hours until 12.26pm on Monday 19 June.

