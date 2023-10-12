A group of youths in balaclavas stabbed the pair and stole their bikes before fleeing the scene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager and a man have been taken to hospital following a stabbing and robbery in Leasowe.

At around 4.40pm on Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man were riding their bikes in the field near Reeds Lane when they were approached by six youths who assaulted them and stole their bikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old was stabbed in the shoulder and the 17-year-old victim was stabbed in the hand. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

It was reported that the gang were dressed in black and wore balaclavas and they fled towards Bidston Golf course after the assault.

Merseyside Police confirmed an investigation is underway and CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Chief Inspector Paul Rannard said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Reeds Lane in Leasowe or saw six youths dressed in black running towards Bidston Golf course to please come forward and speak to us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I also urge people in the area to check your CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it has captured any footage, no matter how small, as any information may help with the investigation.”

Chief Inspector Rannard added: “Reducing knife crime is a priority all year round in Merseyside. We are committed to proactively use stop and search powers, carry out open land searches, warrants and education work alongside partners to remove weapons from the streets.

“While we are making positive progress, we understand the devastating consequences of carrying a knife and are relentless in our approach to targeting and pursuing criminals. The use of knives and any weapons is reckless and will not be tolerated, and can have tragic consequences, not only for the victim and their family but also for the offenders involved.

“I would urge people to educate themselves and speak to their children and family members about the dangers of knife crime. There is no place for knives in our communities. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch so we can act on community intelligence or call Crimestoppers anonymously.”