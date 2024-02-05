Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Newton-le-Willows.

Just after 2.00pm on Sunday (February 4), Merseyside Police received a report that a 46-year-old man had been found unresponsive inside a house on Barnett Avenue.

He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead later in the afternoon. His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that a 52-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman - both from Newton-le-Willows - were later arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A police scene is in place on Barnett Avenue and a cordon is in place while extensive forensic examinations are carried out.

Barnett Avenue, Newton-le-Willows. Image: Google Earth

Detective Inspector Jimmy Rotheram said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the man’s family following this unexpected tragic incident. An investigation remains underway in the area and our officers are in the early stages of establishing exactly what happened.

“While we have already made two arrests, our specialist officers remain at the scene as we carry out forensic examinations and review any CCTV footage in the area.

“If you live on Barnett Avenue and have any doorbell or CCTV footage from around 2.00pm on Sunday 4 February that may have captured what happened or heard anything suspicious, then please get in touch with us so we can continue our enquiries."