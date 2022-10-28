Covid deaths have increased in the Liverpool City Region by 31% according to the latest week on week figures.

Covid deaths have increased for the third consecutive week in row in the UK, new figures show.

In England and Wales, a total of 565 people died in the week to 14 October with Covid listed on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up 41% on the previous week and is the highest number of deaths the UK has seen since the seven days to 12 August, although levels remain well below those seen in the early part of the pandemic.

The trend has been echoed in the Liverpool City Region, with all six of the boroughs recording deaths in the latest weekly figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard.

The week up to October 27 saw a 31.7% increase in deaths in the region. There were 31 deaths compared to 23 in the week up to October 20.

The figures for recorded deaths increased in four boroughs, remained constant in one and decreased in just one area.

Below are the most recent weekly figures for COVID deaths in the six boroughs of the Liverpool City Region.

