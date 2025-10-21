EE customers are facing troubles with both mobile and broadband 📲🚨

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EE customers are facing issues on October 21.

Problems are being experienced with both mobile and broadband.

But what is the latest update?

Customers of a major UK network are facing issues with mobile and broadband this afternoon.

EE users have taken to Downdetector to report a number of problems on Tuesday (October 21). The troubles were first reported earlier this morning, but issues have continued throughout the day so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what is the latest on the issue and what do you need to know? Here are the updates:

Is EE down in the UK?

Customers are facing problems making and receiving calls | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Customers of the phone network have taken to Downdetector today (October 21) to report problems with both mobile signal and broadband. It follows yesterday’s mass global disruption due to the trouble with AWS.

Some users have reported being unable to make phone calls this afternoon on social media. Others have experienced a lack of signal, meaning they are unable to receive texts or calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downdetector first saw problems being reported today before 6am and steadily seen an increase throughout the day. There has been a large spike around 1.30pm.

We will bring you all the latest on this issue. Stick with us.