“Horrifying” videos have been shared on social media after a car ploughed into a crowd at the Liverpool FC parade.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police has confirmed that a British male has been detained, while North West Ambulance Service is on the scene tending to casualties. It is unclear whether the man arrested is the driver of the vehicle.

A video uploaded to X showed dozens of police officers surrounding a car and urging people to stay clear. The clip was uploaded with a caption that read: "Some maniac just ran everyone over. People stuck under the car got absolutely battered. Car doors ripped off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another video shows a black car traveling at speed, plowing into a crowd of fans standing in the street. One user responded to one of the videos saying: “Absolutely no need to share this!“.

Another added: “Please give these people some dignity. Horrifying”. A third said: “Take this footage down!!“.

“Horrifying” videos have been shared on social media after a car ploughed into a crowd at the Liverpool FC parade. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi told Sky News: "We were having a great time and then we heard some screams. It sounded so loud, people sounded desperate and we looked out of the window and saw that a car had run over people.

"There was a woman stuck over the car and people started to go after the driver and they tried to break the car and then the police did everything to block and push people away. We could just hear screams and screams, and we were very confused. It was a horrible scene, no one was expecting it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city center, following reports of a road traffic collision. We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."