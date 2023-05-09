Ukrainian buskers take over Liverpool train stations for Eurovision 2023

Ukrainian buskers are taking over Merseyrail stations across Liverpool, after losing their audience due to the ongoing war.

Merseyrail and Supplies for Ukraine C.I.C. have partnered up to provide visibility and opportunities to buskers from Ukraine, who will perform for the audience of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest at Liverpool’s four main metro stations.

The campaign will run from today (May 9) through to the Eurovision Song Contest final on May 13. QR codes will be available for passers-by to scan and find out more about the musicians’ stories and donate to the cause - with all proceeds going directly to Supplies for Ukraine C.I.C.

The music will be recorded by Ukrainian street performers in Kyiv before it is streamed remotely in Liverpool’s central stations.

Remote busking spots will be set up along the Merseyrail network at the following stations:

Liverpool Central

Lime Street

Moorfields

James Street

About Supplies for Ukraine C.I.C: Supplies for Ukraine C.I.C. aims to provide lifesaving, essential equipment to civilians and volunteers on the front lines of Ukraine. Since it was established in March 2022, the organisation has impacted hundreds of Ukrainians, delivering tactical medical kits, protective gear, communication tech, drones and vehicles.

The Ukrainian musicians include:

Frumin & Galaydyuk: Pavlo Frumin and Stas Golodyuk are modern musicians from Kyiv. At the outset of the War in Ukraine, they decided to adapt their repertoire. Previously, they had only performed foreign compositions, but now they exclusively perform Ukrainian songs in celebration of their heritage and culture.

Oleksandr Honcharenko: Oleksandr was in the choir that sang the anthem of Ukraine for the first time. This led him to become a traditional Ukrainian musician and inspired him to build two Ukrainian national instruments, the Lyra and the Bandura, which he plays on the streets of Kyiv.

Viktoria Zabiaka: Viktoria, who is 28 years old, has been making music since the age of five. She plays a very rare Ukrainian national instrument called the Okarina. Last year, she performed multiple times internationally to raise awareness of Ukrainian culture. All the money she raised was donated to volunteers in Ukraine. The war has influenced her work, and she now plays every performance like it’s the last.

Khrystyna Mamon: Khrystyna is 18 years old, she has been playing the Bandura – an authentic Ukrainian instrument - for 12 years. She is a proud street performer who is keen to get the sounds of the Bandura out for the rest of the world to hear.

Ivan Zamiga: Ivan is a 40 year old wheelchair user who fell in love with street music after a trip with a friend to the sea with no money but two guitars. In 2016, he decided to leave his job in the IT field and pursue his ultimate dream by completely switching to busking.