The Village will offer a mix of one-off shows, entertainment and a range of European food and drink.

Eurovision champions Kalush Orchestra are to headline Liverpool’s official Eurovision Village festival, which will also feature a host of major stars from the world of pop, live DJ sets and special guest appearances.

With just weeks to go until Eurovision 2023 takes over the city, the first details of the nine-day programme for the Village party at Pier Head have been announced.

Opening on Friday 5 May and running every day until the Grand Final on 13 May, the Eurovision Village will offer a mix of incredible one-off shows, entertainment and a whole range of European food and drink.

Kalush Orchestra lead singer Oleh Psiuk said: “We have never been to Liverpool before and you know, performing where the Beatles themselves started will be very inspiring.”

Director of Culture Liverpool, Claire McColgan, said: “Across nine days, there will be a true celebration of music and unity, with household names, international acts and up-and-coming talent taking to the stage and performing – all against the stunning backdrop of our waterfront. Ukraine is of course the thread which runs through everything.”

Tickets: The first eight days of the Eurovision Village will be free and non-ticketed, with the Grand Final Party on the Pier Head on Saturday 13 May being £15 a ticket. The first wave of tickets for the Grand Final Party will go on sale at midday on Friday 14 April from the Ticket Quarter website.

Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision in 2022. Image: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Friday 5 May, 5pm to 11pm – Welcome to Eurotopia

The village will open with a performance from current Eurovision Champions Kalush Orchestra .

They will then be followed by Welcome to Eurotopia – an extraordinary musical odyssey created in collaboration between a supergroup of Liverpool and Ukrainian artists: Natalie McCool, Stealing Sheep, Helleroid, Krapka;KOMA and Iryna Muha.

Saturday 6 May, 10.30am to 11pm – A Royally Good Party

The Village will open in the morning to show the BBC’s live coverage of the King’s Coronation , before a range of Eurovision acts are welcomed to the stage.

But Saturday in the village is all about The Royalty Ball, a joyous extravaganza of costume, choreographed dance and the best of the North West's vogue scene, will spring into action via a large runway at the heart of the Village. Hosted by Liverpool's House of Suarez, the event will be an unmissable invitation for all audiences as thousands of fans convene to celebrate the run-up to Eurovision.

Sunday 7 May, midday to TBC – Firstival

Enjoy Bank Holiday Sunday with a day-long kids’ festival. Live performances, great music and lots of fun from some of your favourites from CBBC and Cbeebies, including a special set from Andy and the Odd Socks!

Fans will also get to enjoy amazing emerging local artists presented by LIMF Academy including neo-jazz singer Ni Maxine and vocal harmony band Mic Lowry before welcoming the amazing House Gospel Choir.

Monday 8 May, midday to 11pm – This is Ukraine

The afternoon will be a celebration of the best of new music with BBC Introducing programming the stage, as well as proudly presenting an extraordinary line up of Ukrainian music.

Antytila, Go_A, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will be bringing the best of modern Ukrainian music to Liverpool.

Tuesday 9 May, midday to 11pm – Night at the Opera

Befores creening the first semi-final live, the perfect warm up will be the English National Opera does Eurovision. This one off performance is going to be iconic as audiences experience Eurovision like never before.

The world-renowned ENO Chorus and Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Bell, are joined by former Eurovision contestants and international opera stars to perform classical arrangements of some of Eurovision's greatest hits.

Wednesday 10 May, midday to 11pm – United by Music

The National Lottery presents United by Music, will see The National Lottery and Music Venues Trust programme an evening of break out stars and music icons.

Thursday 11 May, midday to 11pm – Jamala presents QIRIM

Before screening the second semi-final live, former Eurovision winner Jamala will wow audiences with the World Premiere of her brand new album QIRIM, inspired by the folk songs of her native Crimea.

Performed alongside the BBC Philharmonic this will be an extraordinary musical moment.

Friday 12 May, midday to midnight – EuroEve

As the excitement levels reach fever pitch ahead of the big day, Tik Tok’s Eurovision Legends will take over the stage before making way for an epic, all female party to get everyone in the mood for Saturday.

EuroEve will feature live performances from Sophie Ellis Bextor alongside other pop powerhouses, and for this very special occasion, the legendary Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon will be performing their very last show.

Saturday 13 May, 2pm to late – The Main Event, £15 per ticket