Following the announcement that Liverpool will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of Ukraine, the Mayor of Odesa congratulated the city's people. The city's relationship with the Ukrainian sister city played a key part in the decision-making process.
Liverpool legend David Fairclough suffers from stroke
Former LFC player David Fairclough says "things are going well" after he suffered a stroke. The 65-year-old, known as super-sub after his off the bench heroics helped steer the team to success, said on Twitter he was "looking forward to a quick and full recovery."
New digital music map for Liverpool
Liverpool City Region Music Board has launched a new digital map that details useful information about local live music venues that are not accessible anywhere else. Created in partnership with the University of Liverpool, The map and its data will be used to support the local music ecosystem.