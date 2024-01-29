UK's best independent bars: 'Intimate' Liverpool bar Art School Cellars named 2024 finalist
The city centre venue is up for the title of Best Independent Bar 2024 at the prestigious People's Choice Drink Awards.
A beloved Liverpool venue could be named the Best Independent Bar in the country.
Housed directly beneath the highly-regarded Art School Restaurant, The Art School Cellars hosts 'a sustainable drinks programme' as well as afternoon tea and light bites.
Opening in 2017, Paul Askew's 'premium Champagne bar' has gone from strength to strength and is has now been named as a finalist for the Best Independent Bar title in the prestigious Peoples Choice Drink Awards 2024.
Up against three other bars, with two in North West England, The Art School Cellars will found out whether it has bagged the title at an awards ceremony in Manchester.
Best Independent Bar 2024 finalists
- The Art School Cellars, Liverpool
- The Peterman, Manchester
- Little Tap, Tarporley
- Rusty Krab Rum Club & Bar, King's Lynn
You can vote for The Art School Cellars here. Voting is limited to one vote per person. Voting closes at midnight on Monday, February 19 and winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 27.