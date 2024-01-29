Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beloved Liverpool venue could be named the Best Independent Bar in the country.

Housed directly beneath the highly-regarded Art School Restaurant, The Art School Cellars hosts 'a sustainable drinks programme' as well as afternoon tea and light bites.

Opening in 2017, Paul Askew's 'premium Champagne bar' has gone from strength to strength and is has now been named as a finalist for the Best Independent Bar title in the prestigious Peoples Choice Drink Awards 2024.

Up against three other bars, with two in North West England, The Art School Cellars will found out whether it has bagged the title at an awards ceremony in Manchester.

Best Independent Bar 2024 finalists

The Art School Cellars, Liverpool

The Peterman, Manchester

Little Tap, Tarporley

Rusty Krab Rum Club & Bar, King's Lynn