The first train departed a brand new £80m station in Liverpool on Thursday morning.

The UK’s first battery-powered passenger trains hit the tracks in Merseyside on Thursday as the Liverpool City Region continued its roll out of a new £500m publicly owned fleet.

The trains will run from Kirkby’s brand new Headbolt Lane train station, following an £80m investment in the travel hub. Metro mayor Steve Rotheram said it will “set a new standard for public transport in this country”.

In a phased roll-out of the new technology, the station will initially be served by one Merseyrail service per-hour to Liverpool Central, then services will gradually increase to four trains per hour.

The battery-powered trains are part of the Mayor’s plan to deliver a London-style transport network and to help the Liverpool City Region hit its net-zero carbon target for 2040.