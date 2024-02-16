UK's first floating sauna set to open in Liverpool this year
Liverpool could be getting a UK first after plans to bring a new sauna to the city were lodged. The hot spa would be based on Princes Dock and would be the first floating sauna in the UK.
It would seat 30 people on a pontoon which is currently used in the warmer months by swimmers. The sauna would include ice baths, waterfall showers, outdoor seating and changing rooms.
A planning application for the space has now been submitted to Liverpool City Council, and the team behind the project, WYLD Sauna, hope it will be in operation by early in the summer of this year. WYLD Sauna said it hopes to bring a number of such sites to the UK, with the Princes Dock site the first in its expansion.
Liza Marco, senior asset manager for Liverpool Waters said: "We are all very excited to see this remarkable addition to the waterside in what will be a UK first. The WYLD Sauna will fit right in at Liverpool Waters, with the docks already alive with open water swimming, canoeing and scuba diving, alongside the occasional dragon boat race and international canoe polo tournaments.
Jon Miller, co-founder of WYLD Sauna, said: "We are thrilled to be launching this UK-first in such a perfect location. There really is nothing better than being able to dip into cold, fresh water after a sauna. Princes Dock is the ideal site for us, where we can contribute to the thriving community of local swimmers, runners and scuba divers.
"We're big believers in the health and social benefits that come with saunas, and want to make sure it's available to as many people as possible. That's why we're making sure access to this high-quality wellbeing experience will be possible at an affordable price."