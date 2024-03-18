Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool is set to be home to one of the biggest renewable energy projects in the UK with tens of thousands of solar panels mounted on buildings next to the River Mersey. A second scheme would see existing wind turbines replaced and upgraded.

The plans were announced by Peel Ports Group after the port operator agreed a partnership with energy company E.ON as part of its bid to hit net-zero emissions by 2040. Peel Ports runs the Port of Liverpool, Liverpool2 deep water and is also behind the huge Wirral Waters and Liverpool Waters regeneration projects.

As part of the 25-year deal with E.ON, plans have been announced to install the UK’s largest roof-mounted solar energy system at the Port of Liverpool. It will be the first of a number of projects and could see as many as 63,000 solar panels - the same as 18 football pitches - installed on 26 buildings at the port.

The project is already underway, with more than 6,000 solar panels delivered to the port and ready to be installed on the new 240,000 square foot Alexandra Dock warehouse which is nearing completion. The solar energy system is expected to be finished by mid-2026.

Peel Ports say they are minimising disruption within the local area as the project will be wholly contained within the existing footprint of the Port of Liverpool, using existing roof space and bringing all equipment and technology directly to the port by sea.

A second project would see the five existing wind turbines at the port replaced with four new, larger turbines generating close to 20 megawatts. It is expected this phase could begin as early as 2027/28 following planning consent and consultation with the local community.

The company says the panels could generate up to 31MW of renewable electricity and provide the same amount of power as the yearly needs of more than 10,000 average UK homes. It will generate up to 25% of the Port’s annual electricity needs and save 6,500 tonnes of CO2e a year. Repowering existing wind turbines will generate a further 20MW of renewable electricity.

Port of Liverpool. Image: Clare Bonthrone/stock.adobe

Claudio Veritiero , CEO, Peel Ports Group, said: "Ports of the future need to become more sustainable environments and we must play our part in a greener supply chain. There is still work to do, but this project is a huge step for Peel Ports Group in cutting emissions and driving our ambition to become a net-zero port operator by 2040.”