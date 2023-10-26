Register
‘Ultimate Beatles bar’ reopens in Liverpool after massive refurbishment - here’s how it looks

Revolver has updated its decor and now has a sleek new look.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST

A popular bar on Temple Court has re-opened after a major refurbishment. Dubbed ‘Liverpool’s ultimate Beatles bar’, Revolver has updated its decor and now has a sleek new look and the city’s biggest karaoke screen.

karaoke nights will take place every Friday night, as well as the venue offering a function room for private events. Live music can be heard every weekend and a range of drinks, including a selection of cocktails, are available.

Take a look at how Revolver looks now.

