‘Ultimate Beatles bar’ reopens in Liverpool after massive refurbishment - here’s how it looks
Revolver has updated its decor and now has a sleek new look.
A popular bar on Temple Court has re-opened after a major refurbishment. Dubbed ‘Liverpool’s ultimate Beatles bar’, Revolver has updated its decor and now has a sleek new look and the city’s biggest karaoke screen.
karaoke nights will take place every Friday night, as well as the venue offering a function room for private events. Live music can be heard every weekend and a range of drinks, including a selection of cocktails, are available.
Take a look at how Revolver looks now.
