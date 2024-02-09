Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six by Nico in Liverpool city centre appears to have permanently closed, despite the closure believed to have been temporary.

'To let' signs can be seen on the windows of the unit and a notice of re-entry/forfeiture is displayed, dating back to January 3, 2024.

The venue, headed up by TV chef Nico Simeone, temporarily closed in August 2022, with a spokesman for Six by Nico stating at the time: "It's extremely disappointing that we've had to take this decision, but the problems caused by water leaking into the basement mean we had no option."

They added that they had been "in discussions with the landlord and asked them to address the problem urgently".

The closure is believed to be the result of a flood, which occurred in 2021 and the owners of Six by Nico are now suing the freeholder of the building, Highneal Ltd, for £4.4m, claiming they were forced to close the restaurant after flooding left it 'unhygienic', 'damp' and 'mouldy'.

According to documents filed at the High Court in London as part of the lawsuit, the restaurant also claims to have suffered repeated leaks after moving into the unit in 2019.

Lawyers for Mr Simeone's company say following a "substantial" flood in December 2021, water began pouring into the restaurant due to badly sealed walls, rendering the basement "unusable". However, the freeholder of the building denies fault, claiming the restaurant's heavy-duty industrial dishwasher was the source of the leak.

A lawyer for Six by Nico said: 'The premises became, and remain, unusable for the purposes of the operation of a restaurant business. The premises will remain unusable by the claimant until they have been rendered dry, safe and hygienic."

However, Highneal Ltd denies that the cause of the flooding to the premises was a result of water coming through external walls.

Speaking for the freeholder, barrister Elizabeth Fitzgerald said it 'undertook significant investigations' to determine the cause of the flooding.

She said: "The defendant has previously informed the claimant's solicitors that the operation of its commercial dishwasher at the premises is likely to be the cause, or partial cause, of the water ingress suffered by the claimant. Further investigations after the event have revealed the existence of a pressurised hot water cylinder which is showing signs of having been poorly installed."

Ms Fitzgerald said the freeholder denied that Mr Simeone's restaurant was unable to open, and accused Six by Nico of failing to pay about £60,000 in rent and thus forfeiting the lease.

The case is still in an early stage and it has not yet been confirmed whether Six by Nico will return to Liverpool.