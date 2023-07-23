Underground fire in Liverpool causes road closures and diversions

The blaze caused disruption to gas and electricity supplies to a number of properties in the area.

Emergency services closed a number of roads in Liverpool on Sunday morning as they tackled an underground fire in Kensington.

Firefighters from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spotted the blaze on Onslow Road, Kensington, at 2.23am when they were on another call out, but were able to quickly start work to isolate the cause of the fire.

The fire service were joined on the scene by utility providers Cadent and Scottish Power as they assessed the damage. The blaze caused disruption to gas and electricity supplies to a number of properties in the area. A statement from the emergency services said ‘it could take several hours’ for the issue to be rectified.

Merseyside Police officers have been calling at addresses in the area to provide reassurance and to check if there are any vulnerable people who require assistance.