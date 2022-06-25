Liverpool is set to become first UK city to install subterranean super-bins, warning after polio found in sewage, The Open returns to Hoylake.

🚮 Liverpool City Council have been given the green light to begin consultation on installing a network of 140 subterranean super-bins under the city streets to help combat the city’s refuse problem.

Keep Britain Tidy recently revealed the region’s litter and graffiti issues were three times the national average.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The massive receptacles would replace communal bins and target 27,000 terraced households, in hundreds of inner-city streets, which do not have the space to use a wheelie bin.

What an underground bin system looks like from the street.

The age-old problem of ripped black bin bags in these areas can lead to issues with rats, flies and smells.

A huge amount of council time and money is spent responding to littering complaints each year, with the local authority spending £9.5m on cleaning up litter annually.

A recommendation to begin consultations on introducing underground bins in several wards of the city went before the council’s Cabinet on Friday and was passed.

💉 All six local authorities in the Liverpool City Region have not hit polio vaccination targets the World Health Organisation set. This comes as the polio virus has been detected in sewage samples in London. The risk to the general public is extremely low, and no cases have been detected in Liverpool.

Read More Polio vaccine: Liverpool regions fail to hit child vaccination rate target as virus found in UK wastewater