The body of the 22-year-old was discovered in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The death of a woman at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool over the weekend has been ruled ‘accidental’ following a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to the city centre hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning and found the body of the 22-year-old in one of the rooms.

A view of the Adelphi Hotel from Ranelagh Place. Image: Google

Detectives arrested a 26-year-old man, from Seacombe; a 46-year-old man from Liverpool and a 49-year-old man from Widnes, on suspicion of murder but said they were keeping an ‘open mind’ over the cause of the unexplained death.

On Sunday, following a post mortem, the coroner concluded the young woman died as a result of accidental death.