Liverpool has a rich history and walking through the streets of the city there's many clues to what life was like in the past. If like me, you wonder how different people's lives looked like in yesteryear there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it clue in the suburbs of the city.

Squeezed into an old alleyway next to The Cock & Bottle pub in Wavertree High Street stands what was once the smallest house in England. It was absorbed into the pub after the final tenant departed, but the unique frontage and a commemorative plaque remain. Local historian Steven Horton has given us the lowdown on this tiny but mighty piece of Liverpool's past.

Steven told LiverpoolWorld: "The house was built in an old alleyway next to the Cock and Bottle pub on Wavertree High Street around 1850. It’s just six feet wide and 14 ft long. It consisted of one room downstairs, which was a long living room. There was also a staircase going up to the first floor. There was one room upstairs. The staircase was just eight inches wide. It later got increased to 15 inches, but even after it got extended, there was one occupant who had to go up the stairs sideways."

Occupied for 75 years, it was eventually bought by the brewery and made part of The Cock & Bottle pub. After years of campaigning, the frontage of the house was restored in the late 1990s with a fake window and door fitted. So all that's left of it is this frontage. So, unfortunately, we can't step inside to see what life would have been like for its occupants.

Renovations in 2011 have led to the house being divided off again to provide a separate entrance to flats above. This has led to a real door being installed again, although it is to the right of where the original one was.

England’s smallest house was built in an alleyway in Wavertree, Liverpool, in 1850. Image: Emily Bonner

Steven said: "There would be nowhere to go if you had a row with the other half. My understanding is the toilet was outside. It was literally two rooms with a small staircase. Still, it was occupied for 75 years. It was only just beaten by the smallest house in the whole of Britain by a house in Conwy in North Wales."

The Smallest House in Great Britain can be found in Conwy's quayside. Measuring up at just 72 inches wide by 122 inches high, it was occupied right up until May 1900, and ever since, it has been visited and marvelled at by thousands of people from around the world.