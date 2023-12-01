Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A location has been confirmed for Merseyside's £75m newest surfing resort and leisure beach.

Described its founders as 'world-class', the new by The Cove Resort project will feature a leisure beach, thermal spa and 4-star hotel on Southport's waterfront.

Previously planned for nearby Princes Park, co-founders of the project, Tony Howard and Tamlyn Stone, have now signed an exclusivity agreement for land on Southport Esplanade.

“We’re thrilled with this agreement and what this now means for progressing the project in Southport,” said Tony as he announced the exciting update.

“Even before we made our proposals for The Cove public, the Esplanade site was always number one on our list. It is quite exceptional to have such a stunning natural backdrop and yet be only minutes from the town centre by foot.”

Tony says the site "provides a wonderful opportunity" for the town and offers a "unique resort" with "uninterrupted" coastline views. He adds that the project will reaffirm Southport as "one of the UK's most attractive resorts" and is "very much wedded to the aspirations of Southport’s Town Deal strategy."

Plans for The Cove were first revealed in 2020 and invoked fond memories of the town’s former open-air sea baths that closed in 1989. The new resort will include an 'Endless Surf' lagoon as part of its leisure beach concept as well as other leisure activities, and aims to bring 'active fun' to Southport.

Tony believes The Cove will complement the ongoing £73m Marine Lake Events Centre project and describes Southport as the 'North West's coastal playground'.