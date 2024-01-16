'Unsightly' Liverpool building could be demolished under new plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An 'unsightly' two-storey block could be knocked down in Liverpool city centre to make way for more student accommodation.

Proposals have been lodged with Liverpool City Council for 103 student apartments to be built on the site of an existing former warehouse on Gildart Street. Applicant Molyneux Developments said it believes its offer would 'provide a high quality development and positive contribution to the area'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning documents made available by the local authority detailed how the new eight-storey tower could also include a coffee shop and retail amenities.

A design and access statement attached alongside the application said: “Students contribute to the life and vitality of the City Centre residential population. The site location within the Knowledge Quarter and proximity to the Royal Hospital, Lime Street Station and Liverpool Library and Museums, makes it a key location for those interested living centrally, with access to some of Liverpool’s internationally renowned institutions.

Gildart Street warehouse.

The existing warehouse is a two-storey brickwork structure described as having “little architectural value” and it is proposed to be demolished as part of the re-development of the site. The proposal aims to provide “a high quality development and a positive contribution to the area.”

An additional four retail units would be situated on the ground floor, with a basement level to provide additional ancillary space containing a cycle store with capacity for 116 cycles, meter room, plant and tank room. The main lift will also extend down to this floor allowing for ease of access to the cycle store for all residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A small coffee shop would be located on the ground floor. The plans said: “All retail units will be self-contained and independent from the rest of the ground floor, there will be an additional allocated number of bins within the general bin store to cater for the retail units.

“The residents will access through a controlled reception area, the amenity offer within the development will consist of open plan flexible areas with different levels of privacy to accommodate varied leisure and academic activities.”

The site currently houses a large vacant two-storey flat roof structure which is described as 'unsightly', with a hard standing area to the rear. The documents said he existing site offers no benefit to the visual amenity of the street scene and wider local area

The scheme as submitted seeks to deliver 103 one-bedroom studio units for student accommodation. Each student will benefit from self-contained units of occupation with bedspace, bathroom, and kitchen area. A number of the units are fully accessible, but there is also lift access to all floors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Molyneux said their proposal is, 'deemed to be helping to deliver much needed student accommodation within the city'.