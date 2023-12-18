Chloe Alpin, 14, took the photo on her mobile phone when she spotted an unusual scene on the way to school.

A 14-year-old photographer from Liverpool has been ‘commended’ for her image of a squirrel on a bin in the prestigious RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2023 hosted by wildlife broadcaster Chris Packham.

The hilarious photo titled ‘The Scavenger’ was entered by Chloe Alpin, 14, in the ‘12-15 mobile’ category of the competition and commended by judges.

Young snapper Chloe said: “I was on the way into school and saw two squirrels in the playground. I got my phone out to take a photo of them both and one of them went over to the bin and jumped in. I thought it was an unusual place for a squirrel to go so I took the photograph.”

Every year, the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards invites young people aged 18 and under to submit photos they have of the animal kingdom on a camera or a mobile device.

Winners in each category (Under 12 years, 12-15 years, 16-18 years, Under 12 Mobile and Devices, 12-15 Mobile and Devices, 16-18 Mobile and Devices, Pet Personalities, Small World and Pet Portraits) were awarded trophies and a selection of prizes at ceremony at the Tower of London.

Judge and awards host, Chris Packham, said: “Seeing children and young people express their connection to the natural world through these photographs is always so heartening to see, and this year I was blown away by how many superb photographs we received for the competition.

“The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards is a real celebration of animals and the natural world and I love taking part every year. I hope everyone who entered continues with their love of animals and photography and they should all be proud of their achievements. Next year, we hope to reach even more children through the Young Photographer Awards as the RSPCA celebrates its milestone 200th year.”

The winners and shortlisted commended photos can be seen in our gallery below and on the RSPCA website.

