Published 25th Sep 2023, 18:07 BST
🚢 Up to 125 staff could be made redundant at The Port of Liverpool due to a drop in container volumes. Owners Peel Ports, said the decision was ‘regrettable but unavoidable’. In the first half of 2023, there was a drop in UK container volumes of around 12%, following a 7% decline in 2022. The company is scheduled to start issuing formal notices over the next 45 days following discussions with unions. The terminal employs around 850 staff.

💬 Liverpool Council is actively encouraging residents to complain about its services. As the local authority reviews its performance in handling citizens' issues with its performance, officials have called on people to continue to let them know where to improve. In the last year, Liverpool Council received 4,807 – an increase of 6% on last year.

⚠️ After a sunny start to the working week, showers are due to hit the region, bringing a risk of thunder. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Wednesday and Thursday when high winds are expected in Liverpool and the surrounding areas.

