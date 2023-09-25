Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

🚢 Up to 125 staff could be made redundant at The Port of Liverpool due to a drop in container volumes. Owners Peel Ports, said the decision was ‘regrettable but unavoidable’. In the first half of 2023, there was a drop in UK container volumes of around 12%, following a 7% decline in 2022. The company is scheduled to start issuing formal notices over the next 45 days following discussions with unions. The terminal employs around 850 staff.

💬 Liverpool Council is actively encouraging residents to complain about its services. As the local authority reviews its performance in handling citizens' issues with its performance, officials have called on people to continue to let them know where to improve. In the last year, Liverpool Council received 4,807 – an increase of 6% on last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement