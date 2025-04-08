Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A renewed appeal has been issued to find a man missing for nearly two weeks after he was reportedly “seen at Preston railway station.”

Thomas Netherton was last seen at Blackburn Market on March 26 and was reported missing on April 4.

Lancashire Police today confirmed a potential new sighting at Preston railway station in recent days.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are continuing to carry out numerous enquiries to try to find Thomas and we would continue to appeal for anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to get in touch.”

Thomas, who is homeless, is known to use the names “Big Nev,” “Nev” and “James Netherton.”

He is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, a goatee beard and scarring on his hands. He does not have any teeth.

He was last seen wearing a green Regatta jacket, navy blue jogging bottoms and navy-blue Nike trainers.

Thomas also has links to Liverpool.

The public is urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Thomas.

For non-urgent sightings, call 101, quoting log number 473 of April 4, 2025.