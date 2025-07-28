An investigation has been launched after a Victorian council building was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Firefighters were called out to The Promenade in Southport at 1am today after reports a building was on fire.

Images of the fire were captured by a local resident and show the shelter engulfed in flames. Those images were posted to a local Facebook group confirming the blaze was first seen around 1am this morning with firefighters spotted at 1:15am battling the flames.

Firefighters out this morning at 1am battling the blaze at a Victorian shelter on The Promendae in Southport | Dylan Thomas/LDRS

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters were called to a fire at a bus shelter on the Promenade in Southport in the early hours this morning. Crews were alerted at 0.55am and on scene at 1.00am, with one fire engine in attendance.

“Firefighters arrived to find a sheltered seating area on fire and extinguished the fire with two hose reel jets. The fire was fully extinguished by 1.47am and the council were notified so they could attend for further action before crews left the scene.”

The LDRS understands the shelter is located next to the municipal golf course and is a Sefton Council asset, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are aware of a fire which has caused significant damage to a Victorian style shelter on the Promenade, Southport.

“We would like to thank Merseyside Fire and Rescue for their swift action to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

“Assessments will now need to be carried out to ascertain the appropriate next steps.”

Local councillor Mike Sammon said responded to that Facebook post about the fire, writing: “This is shocking and sad to see. I’ll post an update on what will happen to the shelter in the coming days and if it will be salvageable, but it doesn’t look hopeful.”

Cllr Sammon’s comment was picked up by Natalie Nightinglae who replied: “It’s such a shame, only yesterday we were wondering why it was taking so long for the one on the prom to be repaired, and now this one. I hope they’re restored and not replaced with some cheap eye sore.”

Cllr Sammon gave an update to this query: “I’ve been chasing for updates on the one on the Prom, it is a slow process but that one is is being repaired and the Council have the same expert on it who restored them years ago.”

Shelter on the Promenade in Southport | Terry Southwood/LDRS

Another Facebook user with the handle The Antique Edwardian sumed up most people’s response to the situation when they wrote: The Antique Edwardian: “Utterly heartbreaking, another building of our Victorian history destroyed. This is horrible.”

Merseyside Police are now appealing for information in relation to the fire, a spokesperson for police said: “We can confirm that enquiries are ongoing into this incident.

“If you have any information, you can call 101 or DM @MerPolCC on social media. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”