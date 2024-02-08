Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iconic Eurodance group Vengaboys are set to headline Liverpool's Malmö on the Mersey event this May as the city celebrates the final of the 2024 Song Contest. Eurovision returns to Sweden after Loreen, with her song Tattoo, won the competition hosted in Liverpool in 2023, but the city still wants to put on a party on the waterfront.

The Malmö on the Mersey event is named in honour of the new host city and will be staged at the M&S Bank Arena - where the 2023 Grand Final was held. It will feature a lineup of stars who performed at last year's popular Eurovillage on the Pier Head, including the Vengaboys, Sonic Yootha and more. The Grand Final ceremony will be screened live from Malmö at the event, which will take place on Saturday, May 11, and will be hosted by the BBC's Ngunan Adamu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Williams, member of The Liverpool City Region Music Board and ACC LIverpool's commercial and business development director, said: "Where better to continue Liverpool’s Eurovision legacy than at the UK’s home of Eurovision. Liverpool’s unrivalled musical reputation is known across the world, and we want to make sure that our city is the best place to experience the Eurovision vibe outside of Malmo itself. We can’t wait to continue the legacy of the 2023 final on this next part of the Eurovision journey."

The poster for Malmö on the Mersey