Vengaboys to headline 'Malmo on the Mersey' Eurovision 2024 party in Liverpool - how to get tickets
Iconic Eurodance group Vengaboys are set to headline Liverpool's Malmö on the Mersey event this May as the city celebrates the final of the 2024 Song Contest. Eurovision returns to Sweden after Loreen, with her song Tattoo, won the competition hosted in Liverpool in 2023, but the city still wants to put on a party on the waterfront.
The Malmö on the Mersey event is named in honour of the new host city and will be staged at the M&S Bank Arena - where the 2023 Grand Final was held. It will feature a lineup of stars who performed at last year's popular Eurovillage on the Pier Head, including the Vengaboys, Sonic Yootha and more. The Grand Final ceremony will be screened live from Malmö at the event, which will take place on Saturday, May 11, and will be hosted by the BBC's Ngunan Adamu.
Ben Williams, member of The Liverpool City Region Music Board and ACC LIverpool's commercial and business development director, said: "Where better to continue Liverpool’s Eurovision legacy than at the UK’s home of Eurovision. Liverpool’s unrivalled musical reputation is known across the world, and we want to make sure that our city is the best place to experience the Eurovision vibe outside of Malmo itself. We can’t wait to continue the legacy of the 2023 final on this next part of the Eurovision journey."
The event is being put on by Liverpool City of Music and OGAE International, the world's largest Eurovision fan network. Tickets will be on sale for the event from Friday, 9 February, at 9am. Tickets are priced at £22 per person.