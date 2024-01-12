Liverpool venue that gave birth to The Beatles launches new bar with special launch party
The original venue was opened by the first manager of The Beatles many moons ago.
One of Liverpool's most iconic music venues has opened a brand new record store.
The Jacaranda on Slater Street was opened by the Beatles' first manager Allan Williams in 1958 and played a formational part in the creation of the band, who would use the venue as a base and would even set out on their Hamburg tour from the there.
Decades later a new Jacaranda has opened this time in the Baltic Triangle, complete with record shop as in the first venue.
The record store opened its doors for the first time on Friday (January 12) with a special gift for the first few customers.
Jacaranda Baltic is located in Cain's Brewery, just off Stanhope Street, and to celebrate its opening the team is throwing a big launch party on Saturday, January 20 with a host of live acts.
The event will begin at 6pm, with Zuzu, Rock n' Roll Circus, Sterling Press and The Driver's Club taking to the stage.
The first album launch show is on Tuesday, January 23, which will see Tom Odell launching his sixth album Black Friday.
In a post on its Instagram page, the venue said: "We’re opening a new record store/live space in the Baltic Triangle.
"We’re so excited to announce we’re taking our record store and a 400 capacity performance space to the Baltic Triangle – meet Jacaranda Baltic!
"We’re also re-opening our original home above The Jacaranda, Slater Street which has been newly refurbished and restocked with more records than ever!
"We’re so grateful for all the support that has led us to this point, we can’t wait to see you all there."