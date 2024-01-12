The original venue was opened by the first manager of The Beatles many moons ago.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Liverpool's most iconic music venues has opened a brand new record store.

The Jacaranda on Slater Street was opened by the Beatles' first manager Allan Williams in 1958 and played a formational part in the creation of the band, who would use the venue as a base and would even set out on their Hamburg tour from the there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decades later a new Jacaranda has opened this time in the Baltic Triangle, complete with record shop as in the first venue.

The record store opened its doors for the first time on Friday (January 12) with a special gift for the first few customers.

Jacaranda Baltic is located in Cain's Brewery, just off Stanhope Street, and to celebrate its opening the team is throwing a big launch party on Saturday, January 20 with a host of live acts.

The event will begin at 6pm, with Zuzu, Rock n' Roll Circus, Sterling Press and The Driver's Club taking to the stage.

A poster for the Jacaranda Baltic launch party

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first album launch show is on Tuesday, January 23, which will see Tom Odell launching his sixth album Black Friday.

In a post on its Instagram page, the venue said: "We’re opening a new record store/live space in the Baltic Triangle.

"We’re so excited to announce we’re taking our record store and a 400 capacity performance space to the Baltic Triangle – meet Jacaranda Baltic!

"We’re also re-opening our original home above The Jacaranda, Slater Street which has been newly refurbished and restocked with more records than ever!