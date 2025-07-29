Plans to develop 23 new homes and a 100 space car park have been approved in one part of Merseyside and will be built on the site of a much-loved former nightclub.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shorrocks Hill in Formby is set to be transformed over the next few years after proposals for new housing was approved by Sefton Council – despite five petitions and more than 800 letters of objections.

The plans were tied to a ‘hybrid planning application’ seeking outline consent for the erection for up to 23 custom-build dwellings, including associated infrastructure, access and landscaping; and the construction of a 100-space public car park with WC block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shorrocks Hill in Formby | Google/LDRS

The site at Shorrocks Hill is owned by the Ascot Group who are set to the housing scheme project. It comprises land and buildings accessed off St Luke’s Church Road and the building seen from the existing entrance, is believed to be in ‘a poor state of repair’ and will be demolished.

The plans were drawn up for Ascot by Baldwin Design Consultancy Limited whose submission included the following statement: “The site has been designed to complement and respond to the surrounding area, create local identity and a cohesive sense of place.

“Well-informed design and material choice will give the development longevity, contribute to the townscape and raise the aspirations of the area.

“The scheme would comprise 100% open market properties, providing an essential contribution to the housing stock in the Sefton area as well as enhancing the local settlement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was once home to the iconic Shorrock’s Hill nightclub in Formby which welcomed thousands of visitors before closing down in 2015. Known as ‘Shoz’ to many former clubbers, the land has enjoyed a storied history ever since it was developed in 1853.

In the 80s, many will remember the site as Falcon’s Crest, named after the popular TV show, with buses shuttling people from across the region to the venue. In the 1990s, many will remember the late body-building champion and former Knowsley councillor Terry Phillips acquired the site.

The application was subject to numerous objections from local residents who said the green spaces next to the old leisure facility would be “destroyed” by the current development plans. The LDRS reported a protest campaign in November last year concerned about more development in Formby and sought to question the necessity of the proposals.

An objection was also lodged by Formby Parish Council who said developing this piece of ‘green belt land’ amounted to a ‘land grab’ and raised concerns about the ‘absence of anappropriate housing mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the Neighbourhood Plan in policy H3 “Affordable Housing” and the Local Plan in policy HC1 “Affordable and Special Needs Housing”, however the council confirmed – due to the ‘nature of the development’ – no registered providers lodged an interest in the project. However, planning officers said that a sum of £1,428,750 has been agreed as a contribution towards providing affordable housing off-site.

The council report noted that the local authority had received five petitions and more than 800 individual letters objecting to the planning proposals due to the alleged ‘detrimental impacts on ecology, loss of amenity for existing Formby residents and insufficient infrastructure to support further housing development’.

Nonetheless, at last week’s Sefton Council planning committee meeting (July 23), elected members were asked to consider the planning report and approve it’s recommendations. Following consideration of the impacts on designated Green Belt, highway safety and amenity, ecology, affordable housing and existing trees, planning officers said the benefits arising from the development ‘outweigh the harm arising from the loss of existing trees and the absence of a housing mix’.

The planning committee approved the application with conditions and said including a requirement for the developer to start works within the next three years.