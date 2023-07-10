‘Very special’ Merseyside building upgraded to Grade II* listed status

Just 5.8% of the listed buildings in England have been awarded the status.

A ‘very special’ Wirral building has been upgraded from Grade II to Grade II* listed status by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, following advice from Historic England.

Wallasey Town Hall has received the new rating due to its exceptional architectural significance, including the striking pyramidal tower crown and the renowned sculptor of its main tower features, William Birnie Rhind. The move also recognises the exceptional historic significance of the ‘unusually monumental’ building and its contribution to the heritage of the area.

Originally listed as Grade II in 1990, the upgrade now puts Wallasey Town Hall alongside just 5.8% of England’s listed buildings at Grade II*. Built in 1914, the building has been closed for general use since 2020 as it undergoes maintenance and repairs.

Sarah Charlesworth, Listing Team Leader with Historic England, said: “Wallasey Town Hall is a very special piece of municipal architecture with a rich history, from treating First World War casualties, surviving a hit from a bomb in the Second World War, and hosting visits from three monarchs. We hope the upgraded listing will deepen people’s appreciation of this remarkable building and help to conserve it for future generations.”

Wallasey Town Hall, Brighton Rd, Wallasey, Wirral. Exterior, general view of building from north east. Image: Historic England 2023

About Wallasey Town Hall: Built in 1914 and opened in 1920, Wallasey Town Hall was originally used as a military hospital during the First World War, serving more than 3,500 wounded soldiers. Designed by renowned architects Briggs, Wolstenholme and Thornely, the town hall stands as a testament to the pride and ambition of the new borough created in 1913.

The architectural interest of Wallasey Town Hall includes a cascade of steps that command attention along the riverfront of the Mersey. The building’s exterior, constructed with cream Stancliffe sandstone, showcases a free Neo-Grecian style and embodies grandeur and a sense of civic identity. The lavish interior, including the vast barrel-vaulted civic hall, boasts original fixtures and furnishings that have been well-preserved over the years.

Over the years, Wallasey Town Hall has witnessed several significant events, including visits by King George V, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II. Despite undergoing alterations and modernisations, the building retains its architectural integrity and maintains a strong connection to local history and heritage.

Wallasey Town Hall. Image: Historic England 2023

Councillor Jerry Williams, Wirral’s Mayor and the Council’s Heritage Spokesperson, added:“It’s wonderful to see another of Wirral’s fantastic buildings being recognised in this way. Wallasey town hall is a landmark building on the banks of the Mersey and one of the most recognisable structures on our coast.