Register
BREAKING

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure's Day Fever 'nightclub' confirmed for Liverpool - how to get tickets

Day Fever is set to bring party anthems and goodtime music to Liverpool.
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Best known for her roles in BBC's Line of Duty and ITV's Trigger Point, Vicky McClure is now helping people in their 30s get back to clubbing, without the late night start and early morning finish.

Alongside her husband, Jonny Owen, and DJ Jon McClure, the actor's ‘nightclub’ is only open during the day has gone viral online, and it is now headed for Liverpool. After success in other major cities, such as Sheffield, London and Manchester, 'Day Fever' is set to bring party anthems and goodtime music to Camp and Furnace.

You might see Vicky DJ herself with tunes chosen by Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure - which are bound to get you up and dancing. Clubbers are encouraged to dress up as if they're headed on a night out and retro TV shows, films and adverts will be shown on a big screen during the event, to add to the nostalgia.

Tickets will go on sale later this week, so if you're after a night out before it gets dark, signing up is advised as the previous events have sold out pretty quickly. Day Fever will take over Camp and Furnace on Friday, May 4, from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Tickets will cost £10 per person and will be available to buy here from Friday, February 16.

Related topics:Line of DutyTicketsLiverpoolPeopleBBCITVTrigger PointMusicManchesterLondonSheffield