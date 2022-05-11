Ava White murder trial continues, cases of COVID-19 down in Wirral, international songwriting competition.

Ava White's family and friends cried in court on Tuesday as CCTV footage of the moment the 12-year-old school girl was stabbed in Liverpool city centre was shown to the murder trial jury.

The video showed her alleged killer, a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, fatally injuring her and fleeing the scene following a row on November 25 last year.

Ava and her friends are believed to have got into an altercation with the defendant, who was with three other boys, over a Snapchat video of them filmed of her without permission.

CCTV footage showed Ava pushing the defendant in School Lane and him backing away, before raising his hand in front of him, showing a “reflective object”.

The video then showed him running away from the scene and Ava holding her hands to her neck.

The court was shown a picture of the knife allegedly used to stab Ava, which was later found discarded. The defendant denies murder.

🦠 Coronavirus cases in Wirral are down by 40%, with hospitals also coming under less pressure from the virus.

In the week up to May 1, Wirral's infection rate was 122 per 100,000. That is 40% lower than last week's figure.

📝 The Road to Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest 2022 is a seven-month project which highlights original material by global songwriters and musicians is underway.

The deadline for songwriters to submit their songs is July 31. The top ten finalists will perform live before judges in Nashville in October.