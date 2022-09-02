Vigil held for Olivia Pratt-Korbel - LiverpoolWorld news bulletin

Investigations continue into murder of Ashley Dale, Vigil held for Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Funding for Wirral community groups

Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan have bailed a third person in relation to her murder. The 27-year-old man from Dovecot has been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries. Police are continuing to appeal for information in regards to the death of the 28-year-old.

Vigil held for Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A Prayer Service and silent vigil has been held for Olivia Pratt-Korbel at St Margaret Mary's church. Olivia was a pupil at St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School. Detectives investigating the murder of the nine-year-old in Dovecot continue to appeal for information a week and a half after her tragic passing.

Funding for Wirral community groups