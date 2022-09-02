Vigil held for Olivia Pratt-Korbel - LiverpoolWorld news bulletin
Investigations continue into murder of Ashley Dale, Vigil held for Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Funding for Wirral community groups
Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan have bailed a third person in relation to her murder. The 27-year-old man from Dovecot has been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries. Police are continuing to appeal for information in regards to the death of the 28-year-old.
Vigil held for Olivia Pratt-Korbel
A Prayer Service and silent vigil has been held for Olivia Pratt-Korbel at St Margaret Mary's church. Olivia was a pupil at St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School. Detectives investigating the murder of the nine-year-old in Dovecot continue to appeal for information a week and a half after her tragic passing.
Funding for Wirral community groups
Half a million pounds has been awarded to community groups across Wirral to help support residents with the cost of living. The funding is part of a £3.05 million package given to Wirral Council from the Government's Household Support Fund for the summer.