Known for its viral Japanese soufflé pancakes, Fluffy Fluffy will open its fifth store in Liverpool next year.
A popular dessert cafe is bringing its viral sweet treats to Liverpool city centre.
Known for its Japanese soufflé pancakes, Fluffy Fluffy will open its fifth UK store on Berry Street, creating fifteen new jobs.
The 1500sq ft site is expected to open in early 2024 and will feature an open kitchen so that guests can watch the famous pancakes being made, and covered in a range of toppings. The light and airy social space will feature the brand’s trademark yellow and white colour scheme and a mix of sofa style booths, banquette seating and coffee tables. neon accents create a youthful feel and a modern classic aesthetic.
Pancake flavours include Nutella, Signature and Matcha Tiramisu, and a range of other sweet treats, including, croffles, will also be available.
Hussein Umar, UK Development Lead at Fluffy Fluffy UK, said: “We are delighted to have landed this fantastic spot in Liverpool city centre on Berry Street, right amongst historic landmarks of the city. We can’t wait for Liverpudlians to try our Japanese soufflé pancakes - they really are something special.
"This will be our fifth site in the UK and we’re super excited to be arriving in a world famous city that is steeped in cultural heritage. We have lots of new products and some special offers in the pipeline too so watch this space for updates. See you very soon Liverpool.”