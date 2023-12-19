Known for its viral Japanese soufflé pancakes, Fluffy Fluffy will open its fifth store in Liverpool next year.

Known for its Japanese soufflé pancakes, Fluffy Fluffy will open its fifth UK store on Berry Street, creating fifteen new jobs.

The 1500sq ft site is expected to open in early 2024 and will feature an open kitchen so that guests can watch the famous pancakes being made, and covered in a range of toppings. The light and airy social space will feature the brand’s trademark yellow and white colour scheme and a mix of sofa style booths, banquette seating and coffee tables. neon accents create a youthful feel and a modern classic aesthetic.

The pancakes are made fresh to order. Photo: Phil Tragen

Pancake flavours include Nutella, Signature and Matcha Tiramisu, and a range of other sweet treats, including, croffles, will also be available.

Hussein Umar, UK Development Lead at Fluffy Fluffy UK, said: “We are delighted to have landed this fantastic spot in Liverpool city centre on Berry Street, right amongst historic landmarks of the city. We can’t wait for Liverpudlians to try our Japanese soufflé pancakes - they really are something special.